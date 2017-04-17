Locals dance and dine to benefit Tanzanian children
Around 50 community members gathered Friday evening at Bhava Shala for a night of drumming, dancing and dinner, all to benefit children in Tanzania. Sunflower Kids , a non-profit founded by Lander resident Judi Davis, supports children at Hill Crest Orphanage and School located in Tanzania by serving around 70 kids one meal per day.
