Locals dance and dine to benefit Tanz...

Locals dance and dine to benefit Tanzanian children

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: County 10 News

Around 50 community members gathered Friday evening at Bhava Shala for a night of drumming, dancing and dinner, all to benefit children in Tanzania. Sunflower Kids , a non-profit founded by Lander resident Judi Davis, supports children at Hill Crest Orphanage and School located in Tanzania by serving around 70 kids one meal per day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr 14 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar 29 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC