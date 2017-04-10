Lander residents: Expect delays on Fr...

Lander residents: Expect delays on Fremont St. through June

High pressure water line construction has begun on Fremont Street and it's going to be affecting traffic for a few months. Engineer and Public Works Director Lance Hopkin said residents can expect delays and/or detours through June 30th on Fremont St. as well as some intersections.

Lander, WY

