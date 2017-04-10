Lander Police investigating suspiciou...

Lander Police investigating suspicious death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: County 10 News

The Lander Police Department and Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen along with Deputy Coroner Tadd Curtin continue their investigation into a suspicious death at a residence on Riverview Drive in north Lander. The Lander Police Department has not released any information at this time, and has declined to comment on the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar 29 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Amlyta 1
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC