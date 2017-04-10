Lander Police investigating suspicious death
The Lander Police Department and Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen along with Deputy Coroner Tadd Curtin continue their investigation into a suspicious death at a residence on Riverview Drive in north Lander. The Lander Police Department has not released any information at this time, and has declined to comment on the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Amlyta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC