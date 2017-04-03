Lander 3rd graders study local history in one-room schoolhouse today
Today, Lander third grade students in Mrs. Reva Lobatos' class had the unique opportunity to study Lander's history in the one-room schoolhouse located at the Pioneer Museum of the American West. It was an opportunity for them to experience some of the things they've already been learning about as part of their social studies unit about local history.
