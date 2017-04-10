Kinnear man gets prison time for possessing child porn

A Kinnear man has been sentenced for possession of child pornography. Charles Patrick Jeffery, 39, of Kinnear was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on April 3, 2017 to 40 months in prison, to be followed by ten years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $100 special assessment and $3,000 in restitution.

