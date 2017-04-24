It's time to clean up Government Draw area
The Fremont County ATV Association, Rim Rock Riders 4-H Club and Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office will hold their annual cleanup of public lands at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the Government Draw area east of Lander. Volunteers should bring snacks and gloves if available.
