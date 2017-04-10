It truly is going to be a Good Friday! Daylight Donuts - Lander is Officially Open at 6am
The day has finally come! Daylight Donuts in Lander is opening bright and early at 6am at their Lander Main St. location, in the former Verizon space, next to RadioShack. They will serve a wide selection of donuts, specialty coffee, loose-leaf teas, calzones and breakfast sandwiches.
