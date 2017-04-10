Identity of man in Lander death investigation released
Coroner Mark Stratmoen has released the identity of the man involved in Tuesday's death in north Lander. David Wayne Carey, 62, of Lander was found deceased in a home on Riverview Drive on Tuesday, April 11. The Lander Police Department responded to a report of a man who was found with a knife in his chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Amlyta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC