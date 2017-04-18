#headsup: Wildfire season is approach...

#headsup: Wildfire season is approaching so plan before you burn

As the upcoming wildfire season approaches, Fremont County Fire Protection District's Battalion 3 would like to remind everyone to plan before you burn. Here are a few tips to follow: Burn early in the day, as a decrease in relative humidity and an increase in temperature and wind - all of which increase fire behavior - are commonplace in Fremont County throughout the afternoon.

