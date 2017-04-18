G&F continue to capture mule deer and...

G&F continue to capture mule deer and bighorn sheep for migration studies

Lander Region Game & Fish personnel coordinated and participated in mule deer and bighorn sheep captures and collaring in March. This was the second year for deploying satellite-based radio collars on mule deer in Dubois and Lander as a part of the Wyoming Migration Initiative.

