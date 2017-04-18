Flood threat puts Wyo. towns - under the gun'
Fremont County residents and disaster response officials are making preparations for spring flooding during what could be the biggest runoff from the mountain snowpack in decades. The Wind and Little Wind river watersheds have a high potential for flooding because of a record snowpack that has accumulated in the surrounding Wind River Mountains, forecasters say.
