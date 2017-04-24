Elementary and HS students create art masterpieces together
The Lander Public Library is displaying an art show which is a joint project between students at Gannett Peak Elementary, under the direction of Wendy Elias, and digital art students at Lander Valley High School, under the direction of Zach Even. Elementary students created a mini masterpiece line drawing of an animal.
