Crews continue to work to restore power
After nearly 3,400 High Plains Power customers were without power due to the most recent storm, the High Plains Power crews continued their work to restore power today. Marlene Morss, High Plains Power Chief Executive Officer said crews have been working since 6 a.m. this morning trying to restore power.
