Coroner: marijuana use contributed to...

Coroner: marijuana use contributed to triple fatality crash

Today, Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen released the autopsy and toxicology results for the three individuals who were killed in the March 14th crash on Highway 789 just north of Lander. The driver, 18-year-old Darion Wheeler's death was accidental and determined to be caused by "closed head and chest trauma."

