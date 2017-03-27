snapshots: LVHS Football Coach aims to strenghen program with Junior Flag Football league

Lander Valley High School Head Football Coach John Rounds is tackling a new endevour with young kids. He's starting up a Tiger Junior Flag Football League for kids in 2nd - 5th grades which will run between April 4 - May 4 every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 - 8 p.m. "I believe it is instrumental for Lander to develop a stronger youth football program," said Rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.