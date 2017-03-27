#snapshots: LVHS Football Coach aims ...

#snapshots: LVHS Football Coach aims to strenghen program with Junior Flag Football league

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: County 10 News

Lander Valley High School Head Football Coach John Rounds is tackling a new endevour with young kids. He's starting up a Tiger Junior Flag Football League for kids in 2nd - 5th grades which will run between April 4 - May 4 every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 - 8 p.m. "I believe it is instrumental for Lander to develop a stronger youth football program," said Rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Amlyta 1
Debate: Marijuana - Lander, WY (Apr '12) Feb '16 Viney D Griebel 16
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC