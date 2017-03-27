Saturday's craft fair was a taste of things to come
A Craft Show held Saturday at the Lander Community Center hosted 40 vendors who sold things from handmade crafts to lotions and clothing, oils, jewelry, and much more. A business that is for now based solely on doing stuff in Fremont County, Amy's Beautiful Creations, started in late 2014, and since then has hosted four events.
