SageWest Health Care Update on Patient Testing Process

Although we have no reason to believe that any infectious disease was transmitted to our surgical patients, we are alerting patients who had surgery at the Lander hospital between December 2013 and October 2016 of an extremely remote risk of possible exposure to blood-borne pathogens from surgical instruments. Free blood tests will be offered to eligible patients for a 3-week period beginning Monday, March 27. Any patients who are unable to receive testing during that period who still desire it will be provided testing at a later time.

