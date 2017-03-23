FBI announces $10K reward for information in 2007 murder
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a July 2007 murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. The agency is seeking information about whoever is responsible for the death of 50-year-old Kim Allen Morin of St. Michael, North Dakota, and help in locating the .22 caliber Marlin rifle officials believe was used in the killing.
