FBI announces $10K reward for information in 2007 murder

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a July 2007 murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. The agency is seeking information about whoever is responsible for the death of 50-year-old Kim Allen Morin of St. Michael, North Dakota, and help in locating the .22 caliber Marlin rifle officials believe was used in the killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.