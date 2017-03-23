County Law Enforcement officers arres...

County Law Enforcement officers arrest 7 drunk drivers during St. Patrick's Day weekend

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency seat belt and DWUI enforcement operation "Zero Deaths, Zero DUIs," Fremont County law enforcement officers arrested seven drunk drivers during the recent St. Patrick's Day and weekend. During the three-day operation, area law enforcement made 199 traffic stops, issued 51 speeding citations, 2 seat belt citations, 1 child restraint citation, 46 other citations and issued 155 warnings.

