3 Teens Killed in Fremont County Crash Along Hwy 789
The crash occurred on March 14th at 8:12 p.m. on Wyoming State Highway 789 at mile post 84 approximately two miles north of Lander. An 18 year old male resident of Lander, a 20 year old male resident of Greybull, Wyoming, and a 15 year old female resident of Hudson, Wyoming, all sustained fatal injuries on scene from the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Amlyta
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Lander, WY (Apr '12)
|Feb '16
|Viney D Griebel
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC