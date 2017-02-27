Wyoming grouse breeding bill passed by Senate
A senator's skepticism about raising sage grouse in captivity won't keep Wyoming from trying under a bill that cleared the state Senate. The Senate voted 24-6 Monday to establish a sage grouse captive-breeding program.
