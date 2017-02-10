Snow, flooding plague parts of Wyoming
In Fremont County, warm temperatures melted some of the snow that had piled up in lower elevations, sending rivers and streams out of their banks. County emergency management coordinator Kathi Metzler says flooding was reported in Lander and Hudson.
