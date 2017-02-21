Authorities believe man drowned in Riverton irrigation ditch
A woman told investigators she saw the Lander man standing near the edge of the water before she went back inside her home Tuesday evening. After she heard some kind of commotion, she went outside and the man was no longer there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|No Name
|347
|founder, Tom Bell, passes
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Amlyta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC