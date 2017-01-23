Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds driver...

Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds driver to not run the gate

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KGWN

As winter weather continues to impact many Wyoming highways, with some leading to highway closures, a recent event on South Pass between Farson and Lander highlights why it is important to heed the road closures. On January 11th, the Wyoming Highway Patrol received a call from a stranded motorist on Wyoming State Highway 28, which had been closed for nearly two days.

