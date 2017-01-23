Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds driver to not run the gate
As winter weather continues to impact many Wyoming highways, with some leading to highway closures, a recent event on South Pass between Farson and Lander highlights why it is important to heed the road closures. On January 11th, the Wyoming Highway Patrol received a call from a stranded motorist on Wyoming State Highway 28, which had been closed for nearly two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|No Name
|347
|Affordable Housing communites
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC