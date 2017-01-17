Work Continues on North Sheridan Inte...

Work Continues on North Sheridan Interchange Project

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Phase 1 of the North Sheridan Interchange Project consists of grading operations and dirt work for the new interchange ramps and new interchange bridge. http://www.dot.state.wy.us The work is part of the $46.4 million North Sheridan Interchange Project, which consists of replacing the existing interchange with a new diamond interchange about a mile north on I-90.

