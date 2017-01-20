Moose on the Loose in Lander; What Should You Do?
Wyoming is known for its adventurous wildlife who like to roam free; sometimes they roam into populated areas like, Lander. A call to the Fremont County Sheriff's Department earlier this week described a moose walking down North Second Street.
