Wind turbines that mar landscape should pay tax, too

Driving Interstate 80 home to Lander from Cheyenne recently, I crested the commanding rise in Carbon County looking west towards Walcott Junction, just a few miles after beginning the descent from the Elk Mountain plateau. From this wonderful spot you can see more than 25 miles toward Sinclair and Rawlins and gaze south up the Saratoga valley and north towards the Shirley Basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.