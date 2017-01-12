Christmas Trees = Bigger Fish in Frem...

Christmas Trees = Bigger Fish in Fremont County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: KCWY13

They can be recycled into Fremont County fish habitats and by donating your tree today could mean bigger fish for you this Summer! Solid Waste District Superintendent, Andy Frey reported, "We accept the trees at no cost at all, we accept them at the Lander landfill, Dubois landfill and Riverton Bale station, at each of the sites there's a designated location where you can bring them." Wyoming Game and Fish Biologist Paul Gerrity shared, "Ocean Lake, it is just in an area where there is not a lot of structure for the fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Oct '16 No Name 347
Affordable Housing communites Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,497 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC