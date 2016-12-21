BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Gather in...

BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Gather in North Lander Complex

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming's Lander Field Office is requesting public input prior to analyzing a proposed wild horse gather in the North Lander Wild Horse Complex. The North Lander Complex is located in southeast Fremont County and is made up of the Conant Creek, Dishpan Butte, Muskrat Basin and Rock Creek Mountain herd management areas.

