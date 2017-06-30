Lancaster woman loses $2,000 in scam

Lancaster woman loses $2,000 in scam

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster News

A Lancaster woman lost more than $2,000 last month in what a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy called one of the most elaborate scams he'd ever seen. According to the incident report, the 47-year-old victim told the investigating deputy she was contacted ostensibly by a North Carolina church friend in June 12 on Instagram Instant Messenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Jun 21 AC Cosuar 10
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May '17 kadkins6815 97
Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12) Mar '17 Disappointed Car ... 7
Is there a Step in the House? (Nov '16) Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls (Sep '16) Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC