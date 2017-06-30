Thornwell Scooped Up By Clippers, Dozier Goes Undrafted

Sindarius Thornwell celebrates USC's upset over Duke on March 19 for the men's team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Photo by the Aiken Standard Sindarius Thornwell celebrates USC's upset over Duke on March 19 for the men's team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Photo by the Aiken Standard One former University of South Carolina basketball player heard his name called in Thursday night's NBA draft, while another found himself on the outside looking in. Sindarius Thornwell, last season's SEC player of the year and the linchpin of South Carolina's run to the Final Four in March, was selected in the second round, 48th overall, by the Milwaukee Bucks.

