'Smash an Indian': Details emerge as South Carolina investigators...
When an Indian man in South Carolina was found shot to death in his front yard three months ago, investigators in Lancaster County faced one question over and over again from community members stunned by the crime. In the first public break in the case, officials from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced this week they have made multiple arrests in connection with the March 2 homicide.
