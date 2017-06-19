Lancaster volunteer fire official cha...

Lancaster volunteer fire official charged with breach of trust

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WMBF

Deputies say 22-year-old Jayson Freeman, who has been with the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department for five years, made at least one unauthorized purchase on a company credit card. The department says they realized on June 1 that a company fuel card had gone missing.

