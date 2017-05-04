Two defensive linemen leaving the Gamecocks
LANCASTER, SC Two underclassman defensive linemen have elected to transfer away from South Carolina. At his first Spurs Up tour destination on Tuesday, head coach Will Muschamp announced sophomore Dexter Wideman and redshirt freshman Stephon Taylor are leaving the Gamecocks football program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
