Police: Shooting that killed Lancaster teen is gang-related

Lancaster police now believe the shooting that killed 17-year-old Allen Cooper Jr was the result of a gunfight between two gangs. Police Chief Scott Grant said he believes this shooting was planned out, though at this point in the investigation he does not know if Cooper was the intended target.

