Operation Git-Meow: Cats arrive from ...

Operation Git-Meow: Cats arrive from Guantanamo Bay Read Story Xavier Walton

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

A group of feral cats have another shot at life -- after they were brought to the Carolinas from Guantanamo Bay. LANCASTER, S.C .-- A group of feral cats have another shot at life after they were brought to the Carolinas from Guantanamo Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Apr '17 Mad as 8
Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12) Mar '17 Disappointed Car ... 7
Is there a Step in the House? (Nov '16) Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls (Sep '16) Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC