Operation Git-Meow: Cats arrive from Guantanamo Bay Read Story Xavier Walton
A group of feral cats have another shot at life -- after they were brought to the Carolinas from Guantanamo Bay. LANCASTER, S.C .-- A group of feral cats have another shot at life after they were brought to the Carolinas from Guantanamo Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Mad as
|8
|Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Disappointed Car ...
|7
|Is there a Step in the House? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|the Dyslexic
|2
|Lancaster girls (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NewMan
|1
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephanie b
|2
|troy howell (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|jtsteele
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC