Memorial service planned for 17-year-old Lancaster HS basketball player

Thursday May 4

A candlelight memorial service is planned for a 17-year-old basketball player from Lancaster High School Thursday night, Mothers of Murdered Offspring announced. Allen Cooper Junior was shot and killed after a community basketball game last Wednesday night on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus, located in the 600 block of East Meeting Street.

