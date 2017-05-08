Memorial service planned for 17-year-old Lancaster HS basketball player
A candlelight memorial service is planned for a 17-year-old basketball player from Lancaster High School Thursday night, Mothers of Murdered Offspring announced. Allen Cooper Junior was shot and killed after a community basketball game last Wednesday night on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus, located in the 600 block of East Meeting Street.
