Joshua Putnam Running For Secretary Of State

Fourth-term S.C. Representative Joshua Putnam will run for Secretary of State in 2018, sources familiar with his thinking tell FITSNews . The 28-year-old Piedmont, S.C. native - one of only a handful of genuine fiscal conservatives in state government - is likely to announce his candidacy as early as next week.

