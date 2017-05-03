Gun bills inspired by Charleston church shooting stall in committee
Those words are linked to the notion that had state gun laws been different in June 2015, convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof would not have been able to purchase a gun and attack parishioners. The words refer to the state law that requires a three-day wait period for a background check before a person can buy a gun if a person is not immediately cleared for or denied from the purchase first.
