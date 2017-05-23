Charleston County leads the state in ...

Charleston County leads the state in overburdened bridges and congestion costs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Charleston City Paper

The aging bridges that cross the Ashley River to connect West Ashley and downtown are among those deemed functionally obsolete The massive growth in the Charleston area hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone who finds themselves deadlocked in traffic during their morning commute - but the true extent of the area's infrastructure woes may come as a surprise. Every year, state transportation agencies report to the Federal Highway Administration, which compiles its annual National Bridge Inventory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Apr '17 Mad as 8
Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12) Mar '17 Disappointed Car ... 7
Is there a Step in the House? (Nov '16) Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls (Sep '16) Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Lancaster County was issued at May 24 at 6:03PM EDT

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC