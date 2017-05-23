Charleston County leads the state in overburdened bridges and congestion costs
The aging bridges that cross the Ashley River to connect West Ashley and downtown are among those deemed functionally obsolete The massive growth in the Charleston area hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone who finds themselves deadlocked in traffic during their morning commute - but the true extent of the area's infrastructure woes may come as a surprise. Every year, state transportation agencies report to the Federal Highway Administration, which compiles its annual National Bridge Inventory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Mad as
|8
|Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Disappointed Car ...
|7
|Is there a Step in the House? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|the Dyslexic
|2
|Lancaster girls (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NewMan
|1
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephanie b
|2
|troy howell (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|jtsteele
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC