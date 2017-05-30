Anson County sisters Baucom, Reynolds earn graduate degrees
Sarah Elizabeth Baucom, of Wadesboro, and Katherine "Katie" Baucom Reynolds, of Boone, received their degrees within two weeks of each other. Baucom received her master's of arts in counseling from Columbia International University in Columbia, South Carolina on April 29. When she graduated from South Pointe Christian School in Pageland, South Carolina in 2010, she was the salutatorian of her class.
