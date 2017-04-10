More college assistance coming to Che...

More college assistance coming to Chester and Lancaster Counties

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: WMBF

College Advising Corps is now coming to South Carolina to help students in Chester and Lancaster Counties. South Carolina makes the 16th state where the services will be used.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Apr 12 Mad as 8
Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12) Mar 31 Disappointed Car ... 7
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Mar '17 Kirby Klown 96
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls (Sep '16) Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lancaster County was issued at April 14 at 11:17AM EDT

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC