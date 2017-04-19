Man charged in armed robbery of pizza...

Man charged in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver in Lancaster County

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WBTV

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery of a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver in Lancaster County in November 2016. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Eric Neal Patton reportedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a sock at the delivery driver.

