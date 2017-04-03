Madeline Neal
Mrs. Madeline Boone Neal, age 76, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Kershaw Health Hospital. She was born August 21, 1940 in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Roscoe Boone and Ruth Melton Boone and was the wife the late Bobby Arnold Neal.
