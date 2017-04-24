Lancaster man accused of shooting into two cars, charged with attempted murder
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Ja'Mes Marcell Blair shot into two occupied cars on Norfolk Road in Lancaster. Deputies say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. that a 2004 Ford Expedition and a 1998 Honda Accord were shot into.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13)
|Apr 12
|Mad as
|8
|Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12)
|Mar 31
|Disappointed Car ...
|7
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Kirby Klown
|96
|Is there a Step in the House?
|Nov '16
|the Dyslexic
|2
|Lancaster girls (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NewMan
|1
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephanie b
|2
|troy howell (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|jtsteele
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC