Lancaster HS basketball player shot, killed following community game

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WMBF

A 17-year-old was shot and killed outside a community auditorium on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus in Lancaster Wednesday night. Lancaster police say it happened around 9 p.m. right after a community basketball game in the 600 block of W. Meeting Street, at Hope on the Hill.

