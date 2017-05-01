Lancaster HS basketball player shot, killed following community game
A 17-year-old was shot and killed outside a community auditorium on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus in Lancaster Wednesday night. Lancaster police say it happened around 9 p.m. right after a community basketball game in the 600 block of W. Meeting Street, at Hope on the Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
