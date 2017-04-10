Great Falls man identified as victim in fatal Lancaster head-on crash
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Randolph Edward Lee of Great Falls died when his car hit a truck head-on. Troopers say Lee was driving a 2005 Buick Sedan and heading south at 2:08 a.m. on Highway 200.
