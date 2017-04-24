Engagement announced
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth W. Bright of East Forest Drive, Union, South Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Leigh, to Matthew Neil Nichols, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis M. Nichols, of Sardis Drive, Lancaster, South Carolina. Miss Bright received her Master's Degree from Arkansas State University in Educational Leadership and her Bachelor's Degree from the University of South Carolina in Middle Level Education.
