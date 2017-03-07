Yesteryear for March 7, 2017
A public forum on the three proposed names for the new elementary school to be built on S.C. 12 in Elgin will top the Kershaw County School Board's agenda Tuesday. Trustees have navigated a long and controversial process in narrowing down the name suggestions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Feb 18
|None
|95
|Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Gods Child
|7
|Is there a Step in the House?
|Nov '16
|the Dyslexic
|2
|Lancaster girls
|Sep '16
|NewMan
|1
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephanie b
|2
|troy howell (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|jtsteele
|4
|new to elgin.. (Aug '15)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC