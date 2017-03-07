Yesteryear for March 7, 2017

Yesteryear for March 7, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

A public forum on the three proposed names for the new elementary school to be built on S.C. 12 in Elgin will top the Kershaw County School Board's agenda Tuesday. Trustees have navigated a long and controversial process in narrowing down the name suggestions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Feb 18 None 95
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Jan '17 Gods Child 7
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
new to elgin.. (Aug '15) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC