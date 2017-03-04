USA : Week after techie murder , Indian businessman Harnish Patel shot dead
Aftetr Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla dead, another Indian-origin businessman has been shot dead outside his home in SC sources said. A media report said, Harnish had closed his shop at 11.24 pm and after few minutes he was shot dead outside his house in Lancaster on March 2. Kuchibhotla, 32, was shot dead last Wednesday in a Kansas bar by a man who shouted "Get out of my country" before opening fire.
