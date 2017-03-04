USA : Week after techie murder , Indi...

USA : Week after techie murder , Indian businessman Harnish Patel shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Aftetr Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla dead, another Indian-origin businessman has been shot dead outside his home in SC sources said. A media report said, Harnish had closed his shop at 11.24 pm and after few minutes he was shot dead outside his house in Lancaster on March 2. Kuchibhotla, 32, was shot dead last Wednesday in a Kansas bar by a man who shouted "Get out of my country" before opening fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Feb 18 None 95
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Jan '17 Gods Child 7
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
new to elgin.. (Aug '15) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC